Rupert Grint shares sweet snap of his daughter as he returns to Instagram

After disappearing from Instagram for almost a year, actor Rupert Grint returned to the photo-sharing platform and posted an adorable picture of his daughter Wednesday. Grint posted a rare photo of his daughter, which showed the little one from the back as she sat in a chair that read, 'SERVANT SEASON 3' -- seemingly from the set of her dad's hit AppleTV+ show.

"Hello! Turns out I suck at Instagram. But Happy New Year anyway," quipped Grint before going on to thank fans for watching HBO Max's recent 'Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts' reunion special. "Thank you all for watching The HP Reunion. So fun to look back and to share some of those memories with you all," he added.

"On a more sinister note, Servant Season III is creeping up on us. Get comfy- gonna be a ride! Also- if you're about at 5pmGMT/12pmEST I will be going live with @mnight and @nelltigerfree to answer your questions and concerns. Then jump over to @appletvplus and watch the Season 3 premiere. Love Rupe," he concluded his post. As fans may recall, Grint made his Instagram debut with a photo of his little one back in November 2020. "Hey Instagram....only 10 years late, but here I am. Grint on the Gram!" he wrote at the time. "Here to introduce you all to Wednesday G. Grint. Stay safe, Rupert."

Grint and actor Georgia Groome welcomed the child earlier that year, with his rep confirming her arrival in May 2020, reported E! News. Grint and Groome have been romantically linked for more than a decade, and Grint said in 2018 that he wanted to "settle down and have kids soon," adding, "If I had a son, would I call him Ron? It's quite a good name, but probably not. And Grint's a tough name to pair a one-syllable first name with."

Grint recently spoke to Entertainment Tonight in an interview published late last month, where he opened up about his love for his daughter and fatherhood: "It's amazing how it completely kind of takes over everything. It's all I really care about, so it's been great." The actor also said he has been loving the "amazing" experience bringing Wednesday to work with him while he prepares for season three of 'Servant', a thriller that follows a mourning Philadelphia couple whose marriage is shaken after an unspeakable tragedy.

The series also looks at how far a parent is willing to go for their child, and Grint said Wednesday being born while he was filming changed how he looks at his intense role on the show. (ANI)

