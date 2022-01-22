Woman gang-raped in Mumbai; three minors detained

A 19-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by four persons in the eastern suburb of Govandi in the early hours of Saturday, police said. The police have detained three minors involved in the attack that took place in Shivaji Nagar area, and a hunt has been launched for the fourth accused, an official said The incident took place around 4.30 am in a slum at Matti Road, he said. The woman worked with some caterers and was returning from a job, when the accused accosted her, and one of them told her that he had some work and wanted to speak to her, the official said. The accused then took the woman to a loft in a room at a slum, where he raped her along with his friends, he said.

The accused fled the scene soon after, following which the victim called police and informed them about the incident, the official said. An FIR under section 376 (rape) and other relevant provisions of the IPC was registered, he said. At least 10 police teams were dispatched to Vajreshwari, Mumbra, Vashi, Belapur, Wadala, CSMT, LT Marg, Mumbai Central railway stations, he said. With the help of technical inputs, two minors were taken into custody while they were trying to flee to Basti in Uttar Pradesh by train this afternoon, the official said. Following interrogation, the police got information about one more minor accused, who was also nabbed, he added.

