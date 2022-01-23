Left Menu

Selvaraghavan tests positive for COVID-19

Filmmaker Selvaraghavan on Sunday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and asked those who came in contact with him to get checked for the virus.The 44-year-old director, known for films like Nenjam Marappathillai, NGK and Mayakkam Enna took to Twitter to update his followers about his COVID diagnosis.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 23-01-2022 16:05 IST | Created: 23-01-2022 16:05 IST
Selvaraghavan tests positive for COVID-19
  • Country:
  • India

Filmmaker Selvaraghavan on Sunday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and asked those who came in contact with him to get checked for the virus.

The 44-year-old director, known for films like ''Nenjam Marappathillai'', ''NGK'' and ''Mayakkam Enna'' took to Twitter to update his followers about his COVID diagnosis. ''I have just tested positive today, 23/01/2022, for COVID-19. If anyone has come in contact with me in the last two to three days kindly consult your physician on what you should be doing. ''Please stay vigilant. Urging everyone to mask up and stay safe, K. Selvaraghavan,'' the director, brother of south star Dhanush, wrote. According to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday, India logged 3,33,533 new coronavirus infections, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,92,37,264.

TRENDING

1
China armtwists Pakistan to compensate Chinese workers killed in Dasu Dam terror attack

China armtwists Pakistan to compensate Chinese workers killed in Dasu Dam te...

 China
2
Myanmar sentences lawmaker from Aung San Suu Kyi's party to death

Myanmar sentences lawmaker from Aung San Suu Kyi's party to death

 Myanmar
3
UN chief calls for action to put out '5-alarm global fire'

UN chief calls for action to put out '5-alarm global fire'

 United States
4
Tug of Sun, Moon could be driving plate motions on 'imbalanced' Earth: Study

Tug of Sun, Moon could be driving plate motions on 'imbalanced' Earth: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022