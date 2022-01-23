Selvaraghavan tests positive for COVID-19
The 44-year-old director, known for films like ''Nenjam Marappathillai'', ''NGK'' and ''Mayakkam Enna'' took to Twitter to update his followers about his COVID diagnosis. ''I have just tested positive today, 23/01/2022, for COVID-19. If anyone has come in contact with me in the last two to three days kindly consult your physician on what you should be doing. ''Please stay vigilant. Urging everyone to mask up and stay safe, K. Selvaraghavan,'' the director, brother of south star Dhanush, wrote. According to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday, India logged 3,33,533 new coronavirus infections, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,92,37,264.
