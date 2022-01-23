Left Menu

Julian McMahon to exit CBS crime drama 'FBI: Most Wanted'

The series hails from Wolf Entertainment, Universal Television and CBS Studios.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 23-01-2022 17:27 IST | Created: 23-01-2022 17:27 IST
Actor Julian McMahon, the star of CBS' ''FBI: Most Wanted'', is exiting the crime drama series after almost three seasons. McMahon will be shooting for his final episode next week. The episode will air on CBS on March 8.

According to Deadline, a new character will be introduced later this season to fill the void left by the exit of McMahon's agent Jess LaCroix.

“Over the past few months, the producers of 'FBI: Most Wanted' and I have had discussions about my departure from the show in favor of additional creative pursuits and the transition of my character Jess LaCroix,” McMahon said in a statement.

“These ongoing conversations have given us an opportunity to orchestrate a seamless and productive way for me to leave the show,'' he added.

''FBI: Most Wanted'' is executive produced by Dick Wolf, Peter Jankowski, David Hudgins, Todd Arnow and Arthur W Forney. The series hails from Wolf Entertainment, Universal Television and CBS Studios.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

