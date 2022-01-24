Left Menu

Netflix India unveils Take Ten competition to scout for next-gen storytellers

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2022 11:03 IST | Created: 24-01-2022 11:03 IST
Netflix India unveils Take Ten competition to scout for next-gen storytellers
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Netflix India on Monday announced the launch of 'Take Ten', a short film workshop and competition, that aims to discover and support emerging filmmakers from diverse backgrounds in India.

As a part of this, 10 filmmakers will be given an exciting opportunity to attend workshops by the best in the creative industry and then to make a fully-funded short film with a USD 10,000 grant, a statement said.

The films will be showcased on Netflix's India YouTube channel.

Take Ten is sponsored by the Netflix Fund for Creative Equity, which has dedicated USD 100 million a year over five years to support the next generation of storytellers from underrepresented communities.

''We're excited to launch 'Take Ten' in India - a short film workshop and competition that will open up the chance for aspiring filmmakers from anywhere in India to tell their stories.

"Supported by Netflix's Fund for Creative Equity, 'Take Ten' shows that great stories can come from anywhere and it creates new opportunities for filmmakers to receive training from some of the best in the industry," Netflix Head of External Affairs Asia Pacific Amy Sawitta Lefevre said.

For applying to Take Ten, applicants must be a citizen or resident of India and over the age of 18 years. Registrations will open on February 7, 2022.

To enter, applicants will have to submit a film of up to two minutes based on the topic -- My India, which should be shot with their phone and represent who they are as a filmmaker.

The shortlisted participants will get a chance to learn about writing, direction, production and more from award-winning talent, including Abhishek Chaubey, Hansal Mehta, Juhi Chaturvedi, Neeraj Ghaywan and Guneet Monga, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study provides new insights into seasons on a planet outside our solar system

Study provides new insights into seasons on a planet outside our solar syste...

 Canada
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Van Uytvanck tests positive for COVID after Australian Open exit; Soccer-Man City's winning streak is over, United break into top four and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Van Uytvanck tests positive for COVID after Aust...

 Global
3
Fourth COVID vaccine shot raises resistance to serious illness for over-60s: Israel

Fourth COVID vaccine shot raises resistance to serious illness for over-60s:...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: 'No SALT no deal': Democrats vow to block Build Back Better bill without tax break; U.S. Supreme Court to weigh limits on its own Oklahoma tribal ruling and more

US Domestic News Roundup: 'No SALT no deal': Democrats vow to block Build Ba...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022