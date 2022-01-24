Aditya Narayan-Shweta Agarwal announce pregnancy

Singer Aditya Narayan and actor Shweta Agarwal on Monday announced they are expecting their first child.

The couple took to Instagram to share the news.

''Shweta and I feel grateful & blessed to share that we are welcoming our first child soon #BabyOnTheWay,'' Aditya, 34, wrote. The duo got married in December 2020 in an intimate ceremony. Aditya, son of singer Udit Narayan, has sung for popular films like ''Dil Bechara'' and ''Ram Leela'', while Shweta has featured in Vikram Bhatt's horror film ''Shaapit'' and Sudeep-starrer Kannada movie ''Kiccha''.

