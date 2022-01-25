Left Menu

Vijay Raaz, Rahul Dev, Vidya Malavade join Kunal Kemmu in 'Abhay 3'

Apart from Kunal Kemmu, the third season of 'Abhay 3' will also feature Vijay Raaz, Rahul Dev and Vidya Malavade.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 25-01-2022 11:47 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 11:47 IST
Vijay Raaz, Rahul Dev and Vidya Malavade (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Talking about her role, Vidya said, "There were many reasons why I wanted to work in Abhay 3. One of main ones being, the character I play - Nidhi. I really wanted to explore this intense dark headspace of Nidhi which was quite the opposite of most of the characters I have played so far. Moving from Miss Goody two shoes to this visceral character will always be a journey to remember." Vijay, too, expressed happiness about bagging Ken Ghosh's directorial.

"I am thrilled to be a part of Abhay 3 and to be collaborating with Ken and Kunal. This series has set a benchmark and I am confident that S3 will shake things up further as it is unlike anything you have seen before. I cannot reveal much however my character which has an alter ego will give Abhay's character a tough time in this season," he shared. Kunal will return as the investigating officer, Abhay Pratap Singh who has the mind of a criminal and can go to any extent to solve a case.

Asha Negi, Nidhi Singh, Rituraj Singh and Elnaaz Nourozi who were a part of the previous season will return to their successful character portrayals in season 3 as well. 'Abhay 3' will be out on ZEE5 soon. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

