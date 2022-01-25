Left Menu

Dylan McDermott roped in to play lead in ‘FBI: Most Wanted'

Actor Dylan McDermott has been locked as the new lead star of CBS crime drama FBI Most Wanted two days after Julian McMahon announced his exit from the show after three seasons.According to Deadline, McDermott will be making his FBI Most Wanted debut on the episode 17 of the ongoing third season, airing in April.McMahons final appearance on the show will be on March 8. Details about McDermotts role are currently under wraps but he will play a new character.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 25-01-2022 12:35 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 12:28 IST
Dylan McDermott roped in to play lead in ‘FBI: Most Wanted'
Dylan McDermott Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor Dylan McDermott has been locked as the new lead star of the CBS crime drama ''FBI: Most Wanted'' two days after Julian McMahon announced his exit from the show after three seasons.

According to Deadline, McDermott will be making his ''FBI: Most Wanted'' debut on episode 17 of the ongoing third season, airing in April.

McMahon's final appearance on the show will be on March 8. Details about McDermott's role are currently under wraps but he will play a new character. 'FBI: Most Wanted'' is executive produced by Dick Wolf, Peter Jankowski, David Hudgins, Todd Arnow, and Arthur W Forney. The series hails from Wolf Entertainment, Universal Television, and CBS Studios.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Telstra announces first-ever deployment of Ericsson Private 5G

Telstra announces first-ever deployment of Ericsson Private 5G

 Australia
2
Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Serverless vs. Kubernetes when deploying microservices

Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Serverless vs. Kubernetes when deployin...

 China
3
Popular Tech Trends in the Gaming Sector

Popular Tech Trends in the Gaming Sector

Global
4
Israeli health minister says 4th COVID vaccine unlikely for most people

Israeli health minister says 4th COVID vaccine unlikely for most people

 Israel

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022