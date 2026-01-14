In Memoriam: David Webb, Influential Hong Kong Commentator and Activist

David Webb, a distinguished activist investor and commentator from Hong Kong, died at 60 after a battle with metastatic prostate cancer, as confirmed by his social media accounts on Tuesday.

Webb, originally from Britain and a former investment banker, was renowned for his insightful articles on economic, corporate governance, finance, and political issues in Hong Kong, published since 1998 on his website. In 2020, he announced his decision to scale back his commentary due to his cancer diagnosis.

During his career, Webb served as a non-executive director at the Hong Kong Stock Exchange from 2003 to 2008. His profound contributions to Hong Kong's financial markets were lauded by HKEX Chairman Carlson Tong. Webb's commentary was widely respected, attracting over 40,000 subscribers on his Substack platform.