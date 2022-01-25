Left Menu

Josh Duhamel boards ‘The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers' season 2

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 25-01-2022 12:43 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 12:43 IST
Actor Josh Duhamel is set to star opposite Lauren Graham in the second season of Disney Plus series ''The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers''.

According to Deadline, Duhamel will play a new character of a National Hockey League player-turned-coach Gavin Cole in the hockey-themed sequel series.

Gavin is described as an ''inspirational and charming'' athlete who runs the super-intense summer hockey institute where The Mighty Ducks land for season two.

Cathy Yuspa and Josh Goldsmith are returning as showrunners. The Disney Branded Television series is produced by ABC Signature, and executive produced by Yuspa, Goldsmith, Steve Brill, Graham, George Heller, Brad Petrigala, Jordan Kerner and Jon Avnet.

