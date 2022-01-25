Left Menu

Russian Doll Season 2 will be ‘very different’! Alan & Nadia are mysteriously linked

Updated: 25-01-2022 13:31 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 13:29 IST
After the first season of the comedy-drama Russian Doll released on February 1, 2019, on Netflix, fans are waiting to see what happens to Nadia and Alan. Russian Doll Season 2 was confirmed in June 2019. The filming resumed in March 2021, after a one-year delay. The production was planned to start on March 30, 2020, but it was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The good news is that the principal photography for the second run was completed.

According to Natasha Lyonne's Instagram post from June, the filming for the second season is finished and the production is currently under editing stage. The operation code name for the season was 'Black Gumball'.

After the release of eight episodes on Netflix, critics and audiences praised the series. It received several nominations at the Emmys, including in the Outstanding Comedy and Lead Actress categories. Time's Judy Berman described the series as "cerebral yet propulsive" and praised its many layers calling it, "2019's best new show to date."

Russian Doll follows Nadia Vulvokov (portrayed by Natasha Lyonne), a game developer, who dies repeatedly, survives on the same night in an ongoing time loop. Later she tries to solve it, leading to her finding Alan Zaveri (Charlie Barnett) in the same situation. It also stars Greta Lee, Yul Vazquez, and Elizabeth Ashley.

The first season ends with Nadia and Alan finding them trapped in two separate timelines, where they run into alternate, pre-loop versions of each other. They are unaware of the future loops. They achieve success at preventing each other's first deaths, and the episode ends with an implication that the pair becomes friends in both timelines.

The storyline for Russian Doll Season 2 is yet to be disclosed, however, in a recent interview with TV Insider, Charlie Barnett hinted at the plot. Although he didn't reveal much but he noted, "Russian Doll is very different, this [Season]." Particularly, those differences show up within "the principals that have followed up last season," Barnett shares.

According to the show's creator, Amy Poehler told in her statement, "I can't give any spoilers away." "Natasha and the writers have done an amazing job. The season that we're gonna bring is going to be so exciting."

The director Leslye Headland said to THR, the lead character, Nadia will always be the part of the show. "Alan and Nadia are intrinsically and inexplicably linked to one another," said Leslye.

There are no words from the creators regarding the release date of Russian Doll Season 2. As the filming has fully wrapped up we could expect Season 2 in summer 2022.

