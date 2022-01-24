Outlander Season 6 could make the audience emotional & ‘on the edge of their seats’

After a long delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Outlander Season 6 is finally in the works, which is proved by its first official trailer.

On November 22, 2021, it was revealed that Outlander Season 6 is scheduled to premiere on March 6, 2022. The production of Outlander Season 6 was scheduled to begin in May 2020 but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The production eventually began in February 2021. Now the filming for the sixth season has been officially wrapped. Therefore, we are a step near to Season 6's release.

In the two-and-a-half-minute trailer, the Revolutionary War is about to start, as Claire declares that the "tide has turned." Jamie says, "I can't be two things at once Claire, a rebel, a Loyalist, an agent of the crown, and an enemy of the king." To which she replies, "You can't live your life being afraid of who you are."

Later on, Claire declares, "I don't belong here. Brianna, Roger, they don't belong here yet here we are, all of us, because I loved you more than the life that I had. And this I promise you won't come between us."

The Outlander team posted a picture of Claire and Jamie Fraser on Outlander's official social media accounts on December 22, 2021.

Fun fact: when you look up the dictionary definition of "soulmates" this is what you see. #Outlander pic.twitter.com/1d0JFuvvRV — Outlander (@Outlander_STARZ) December 22, 2021

Sam Heughan (played as Jamie), told UK's Daily Record back in March 2021, "We started in January and it's going well. Obviously, it's been tough with COVID protocols, but also the weather in Scotland has been pretty horrendous. The snow has been bad, but it feels like the spring is finally here. There is hope around the corner!"

As the production faced difficulties due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Outlander Season 6 has been reduced to eight episodes, all of which will be premiered in 2022. The sixth run will be based on A Breath of Snow and Ashes, while the already renewed, 16-episode-long seventh season will be based on An Echo in the Bone.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Caitríona Balfe revealed that Starz's romantic historical drama, Outlander Season 6 will have many emotional twists, as Claire (Balfe) and Jamie (Sam Heughan) will adjust to life alongside the Christies on Fraser's Ridge.

"Outlander does baddies and villains quite well," Balfe told the outlet. "[The Christies] aren't your typical villains, which is great and refreshing," said Caitríona Balfe.

She also said, Claire will be "destabilized" thanks to the trauma she had to endure. According to executive producer Matthew B. Roberts, it's going to be emotional to watch. "There are many scenes where we just let the actors go," he said. "They're heartbreaking, moving, and joyous. The [characters are] looking in each other's eyes, and there's a lot of emotion. The audience is going to be on the edge of their seats and holding their breaths. At the end of some [scenes], they are going to be bawling their eyes out."

She also praised the newcomers in the series, especially Jessica Reynolds who plays Malva Christie, daughter of Jamie's old nemesis Tom Christie (Mark Lewis Jones).

"Claire and Malva build a great relationship and bond," Balfe teased. "It's very destabilizing for Claire. It's a really heartbreaking, but a really twisted narrative that they all get embroiled in."

Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan, Sophie Skelton, Richard Rankin, and John Bell will all reprise their roles, while many new cast members, including Mark Lewis-Jones as Tom, Alexander Vlahos as Allan, and Jessica Reynolds as Malva Christie will join.

Outlander Season 6 is scheduled to premiere on March 6, 2022, on Starz in the US. The show streams on Amazon Prime Video in the UK. Stay tuned to get more updates.

