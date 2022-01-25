Left Menu

Marginal improvement in Lata Didi's health: Lata Mangeshkar's team

Lata Mangeshkar's team has shared her health status through her Twitter handle on Tuesday, to dismiss any "disturbing rumours".

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 25-01-2022 18:08 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 18:08 IST
Marginal improvement in Lata Didi's health: Lata Mangeshkar's team
Lata Mangeshkar (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Lata Mangeshkar's team has shared her health status through her Twitter handle on Tuesday, to dismiss any "disturbing rumours". "There is a marginal improvement in Lata Didi's health and she continues to be in the ICU," the statement read.

Further, they also requested to not engage in rumours or "random messages". "Kindly refrain from spreading disturbing rumours or falling prey to random messages regarding Didi's health. Thank you," they added.

Fans wished for her speedy recovery in the comments section. "Lata Tai will recover, heartiest prayers from here," a social media user wrote.

"Thank you for keeping us updated. By this way rumours can be killed..wishing our nightingale a speedy recovery..always her fan," another added. The team had also tweeted the legendary singer's health status on Saturday after many false rumours regarding her health caught fire on the social media platform.

Lata Mangeshkar was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on January 10, after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Telstra announces first-ever deployment of Ericsson Private 5G

Telstra announces first-ever deployment of Ericsson Private 5G

 Australia
2
Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Serverless vs. Kubernetes when deploying microservices

Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Serverless vs. Kubernetes when deployin...

 China
3
Popular Tech Trends in the Gaming Sector

Popular Tech Trends in the Gaming Sector

Global
4
Israeli health minister says 4th COVID vaccine unlikely for most people

Israeli health minister says 4th COVID vaccine unlikely for most people

 Israel

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022