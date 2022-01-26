Left Menu

Republic Day: 23 Jammu and Kashmir personalities receive awards

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 26-01-2022 00:54 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 00:54 IST
Twenty-three personalities, including four healthcare workers who scarified their lives during the coronavirus pandemic, were selected for government awards in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, on the eve of Republic Day.

The late Sarwanand Kaul Premi, noted literary personality and social reformer, and H L Maini, a retired chief engineer who made significant contributions in the development of critical infrastructure at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine, have been conferred the Lifetime Achievement Awards, according to an order issued by the administration.

Premi was kidnapped by terrorists from his home in Kashmir along with his son Virender and later killed in 1990.

The government also conferred the award on Dr Mohd Ashraf Mir, Medical Officer, District Hospital, Pulwama (Posthumously); Bashir Ahmad Magrey, Pharmacist (Posthumously); Ratna Devi, Assistant Matron, Government Medical College, Jammu (Posthumously); and Abdul Hamid, Class-IV, Government Medical College, Jammu (Posthumously) for their selfless service during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For outstanding contribution in the field of literature, the Jammu and Kashmir Government Award-2022 has been conferred on renowned poet Naseem Shafaie, noted writer K D Maini, and author Satish Vimal.

Shadi Lal Pandita, Director General (Codes), Finance Department, and Dr Jatinder Khajuria, Registrar, Cluster University, Jammu, have been awarded in the category of meritorious public service.

The award in the category of performing arts has been conferred on Ramalo Ram, a well-known Dogri singer and dancer, and singer Waqar Mohammad Khan.

Inder Singh, chairman, Himalayan Heritage Museum, and Arifa Jan have been conferred the award in the category of arts and crafts in recognition of their valuable contribution in promotion and preservation of the cultural and traditional heritage of Jammu and Kashmir, it said.

In recognition of his contribution for upliftment of the poor and the disabled, Pritam Spiritual Foundation founder Jasbir Singh has been conferred the award in the social reforms and empowerment category, along with Samiullah Wani of NGO “SHE HOPE”.

Para archer and Olympian Rakesh Kumar, power lifter Arifa Bilal, and skier Arif Mohammad Khan have been awarded in the sports category.

Journalists Tariq Ahmad Bhat and Pradeep Dutta have been conferred the award in the category of outstanding mediaperson.

Atul Modi, CMD of Presvest Den Pro Limited, has been conferred the award in the industrial entrepreneurship category.

