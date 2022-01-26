J-K tableau at R-Day parade depicts changing face of Union Territory

The tableau of Jammu and Kashmir at the Republic Day parade on Wednesday depicted the changing face of the Union Territory in terms of the development scenario.

The Union territory consists of two divisions namely Jammu and Kashmir. While Jammu is known as city of temples, the Kashmir Valley is famous for its meadows, lakes, high altitude tourist destinations like Gulmarg and Sonamarg, beautiful Mughal and Tulip Gardens and ancient religious sites like Martand Sun Temple, Naranag, Mata Kheer Bhawani and Shankaracharya.

The front portion of the tableau showcased the world famous Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan located at Katra in the Trikuta Mountains of Jammu Division. The rear portion depicted the Indian Institute of Management, Indian Institute of Technology, AIIMS and International Airport being established.

Highlight of tableau was the recently constructed Banihal Qazigund highway tunnel which was thrown open to the traffic last year. It is one of the longest tunnels in India, with a length of 8.45 km. The tunnel reduces the distance between Srinagar and Jammu by 16 km and travel time from 2-3 hours to 16 minutes between Banihal and Qazigund. The tableau was further enriched with traditional folk music of J&K.

