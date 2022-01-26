Left Menu

R Day: Over 480 dancers from 15 states add splendour at Rajpath through their performance

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2022 13:38 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 13:38 IST
R Day: Over 480 dancers from 15 states add splendour at Rajpath through their performance
  • Country:
  • India

As many as 485 dancers of various genres from 15 states came together to add splendour to Republic Day celebrations here at the Rajpath here on Wednesday.

The artistes performed four segments that include Classical, Folk/Tribal, Contemporary which culminated in the Grand Finale. The huge props, masks, puppets and fabric added to the splendour of the symphony.

The musical representation of India showcased its unity and diversity and portrayed how traditional meets modern, folk meets contemporary, popular meets unexplored in a melting pot of styles and rhythms.

The performers, for the first time, were chosen based on an all India level competition Vande Bharatam-Nritya Utsav organised by the Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of Culture.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Elan group buys 40-acre land from Indiabulls Real Estate for Rs 580 cr

Elan group buys 40-acre land from Indiabulls Real Estate for Rs 580 cr

 India
2
A healthier heart can protect your brain too. 5 lifestyle changes to prevent dementia

A healthier heart can protect your brain too. 5 lifestyle changes to prevent...

 Australia
3
Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Kazakhstan
4
Health News Roundup: Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infrastructure; New York judge strikes down state mask mandate and more

Health News Roundup: Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022