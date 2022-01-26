Left Menu

IAF's aerial show left actor Akshay Kumar 'spellbound'

On the occasion of Republic Day, actor Akshay Kumar took to Instagram to show the spectacular display of the Indian Air Force at the parade in New Delhi.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 26-01-2022 17:41 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 17:41 IST
Akshay Kumar (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
On the occasion of Republic Day, actor Akshay Kumar took to Instagram to show the spectacular display of the Indian Air Force at the parade in New Delhi. Sharing a video documenting the aerial show presented by the Indian Air Force, Akshay wrote, "Goosebumps!! To see the might of our Indian Air Force... leaves you spellbound. Wishing everyone a Happy Republic Day with a proud heart. Jai hind."

The country's first woman Rafale fighter jet pilot Shivangi Singh was part of the Indian Air Force tableau at the Republic Day parade today. She is only the second woman fighter jet pilot to be part of the IAF tableau. The celebrations this year are special as Republic Day falls in the 75th year of Independence, being celebrated as 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' across the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

