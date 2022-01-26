Left Menu

Republic Day 2022: Hrithik Roshan urges people to strive to uplift

On the occasion of 73rd Republic Day on Wednesday, actor Hrithik Roshan shared a meaningful message for everyone.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 26-01-2022 19:02 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 19:02 IST
Republic Day 2022: Hrithik Roshan urges people to strive to uplift
Hrithik Roshan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On the occasion of 73rd Republic Day on Wednesday, actor Hrithik Roshan shared a meaningful message for everyone. "Wishing my fellow Indians an empowering #RepublicDay! Let us continue to believe in our collective conscience, and strive to uplift and co-exist. Jai Hind," he wrote on Twitter.

Hrithik is truly responsible for invoking a sense of patriotism among people with his film 'Lakshya'. It is a coming-of-age story of a young, carefree man (Hrithik) who finds his purpose when he joins the army. The film failed at the box office but acquired a cult status over the years. The actor is now all set to come up with 'Fighter', which is touted as India's first-ever aerial action genre film. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Elan group buys 40-acre land from Indiabulls Real Estate for Rs 580 cr

Elan group buys 40-acre land from Indiabulls Real Estate for Rs 580 cr

 India
2
A healthier heart can protect your brain too. 5 lifestyle changes to prevent dementia

A healthier heart can protect your brain too. 5 lifestyle changes to prevent...

 Australia
3
Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Kazakhstan
4
Health News Roundup: Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infrastructure; New York judge strikes down state mask mandate and more

Health News Roundup: Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022