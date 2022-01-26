Left Menu

Mark Wahlberg's 'Father Stu' acquired by Sony Pictures

The worldwide rights of Hollywood actor Mark Wahlberg's 'Father Stu', which he will also produce and will mark the feature directorial debut of Rosalind Ross, have been acquired by Sony Pictures.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 26-01-2022 19:50 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 19:50 IST
Mark Wahlberg's 'Father Stu' acquired by Sony Pictures
Mark Wahlberg. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The worldwide rights of Hollywood actor Mark Wahlberg's 'Father Stu', which he will also produce and will mark the feature directorial debut of Rosalind Ross, have been acquired by Sony Pictures. According to The Hollywood reporter, Mel Gibson, Jacki Weaver and Teresa Ruiz will also star in the redemptive biopic about boxer-turned-priest Father Stuart Long now set to hit US theatres on April 15.

"Father's Stu's journey from troublemaker to clergyman was inspiring to many, including me. Rosey has done an incredible job capturing the essence of who he was and how he affected the people he met. I hope that with this film, we keep his spirit alive and continue his good works," Wahlberg said in a statement. Ross, Gibson's longtime partner, has penned the script for the film. Wahlberg will play the embattled priest, while Ruiz, one of the stars of 'Narcos: Mexico', will portray his girlfriend. Gibson plays Long's father.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, along with Wahlberg, the film is also produced by Stephen Levinson and Jordan Foss. Wahlberg is also set to star in Sony Pictures' 'Uncharted', based on the PlayStation video game. His producer credits include 'The Fighter', 'Patriots Day' and 'Lone Survivor'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Elan group buys 40-acre land from Indiabulls Real Estate for Rs 580 cr

Elan group buys 40-acre land from Indiabulls Real Estate for Rs 580 cr

 India
2
A healthier heart can protect your brain too. 5 lifestyle changes to prevent dementia

A healthier heart can protect your brain too. 5 lifestyle changes to prevent...

 Australia
3
Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Kazakhstan
4
Health News Roundup: Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infrastructure; New York judge strikes down state mask mandate and more

Health News Roundup: Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022