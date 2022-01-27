Left Menu

Neil Young's music to go off Spotify - WSJ

Neil Young's music is being taken off Spotify after the singer-songwriter called out a podcast hosted by Joe Rogan on the streaming service for spreading false information about vaccines, the Wall Street Journal reported https://www.wsj.com/articles/neil-youngs-music-is-being-taken-down-by-spotify-after-ultimatum-over-joe-rogan-11643230104?mod=latest_headlines on Wednesday. The letter was later deleted. The folk-rock star is not wavering in his objections to Rogan's podcast, the WSJ report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Reuters | Updated: 27-01-2022 03:12 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 03:12 IST
Neil Young's music to go off Spotify - WSJ

Neil Young's music is being taken off Spotify after the singer-songwriter called out a podcast hosted by Joe Rogan on the streaming service for spreading false information about vaccines, the Wall Street Journal reported https://www.wsj.com/articles/neil-youngs-music-is-being-taken-down-by-spotify-after-ultimatum-over-joe-rogan-11643230104?mod=latest_headlines on Wednesday. Young on Tuesday briefly posted a letter on his website addressed to his manager and his record label, Warner Music Group, demanding that Spotify no longer carry his music. The letter was later deleted.

The folk-rock star is not wavering in his objections to Rogan's podcast, the WSJ report said, citing people familiar with the matter. Spotify confirmed the development.

"We have detailed content policies in place and we've removed over 20,000 podcast episodes related to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. We regret Neil's decision to remove his music from Spotify, but hope to welcome him back soon," the company said in a statement to Reuters.

