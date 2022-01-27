'Dhaakad' director Razneesh Razy Ghai calls Kangana Ranaut 'talent extraordinaire'

Filmmaker Razneesh Razy Ghai who has collaborated for the first time with actor Kangana Ranaut for the upcoming spy thriller 'Dhaakad', recently praised the National Award-winning star for her 'extraordinary' talent. Walking down the memory lane on Wednesday, Ghai posted a throwback picture from the Budapest shooting schedule of 'Dhaakad' and wrote, "Miss the shoot days in Budapest with this "Talent Extraordinaire" Happy Republic Day from The Entire DHAAKAD team."

The snap shared by the Ghai seems to be a behind-the-scene picture captured on the film set. The photo features, Kangana with bruises on her face, which hints at her high octane action scenes in the movie. Mounted on a huge scale, the film has been directed by Ghai and produced by Deepak Mukut and Sohel Maklai. It is a high octane spy thriller that also stars Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta along with a slew of compelling actors.

Kangana plays the role of Agent Agni in the film that will see her take on the layered subject of child trafficking and exploitation of women. Shot in Bhopal, Budapest and Mumbai, the film's look sets the tone for a gory, gritty, pacy thriller. Talking about the film, Kangana had earlier said, "Dhaakad is not only a benchmark film for my career but will be a turning point for Indian cinema as well. The film is mounted on a large scale, and is one of a kind female-led action film."

The film's stunts have been designed by an international team whereas Tetsuo Nagata, an award-winning Japanese cinematographer who has worked in many Hollywood action flicks has done the camerawork. 'Dhaakad' will be presented by Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt Ltd in association with Kamal Mukut, Sohel Maklai Productions and Asylum films.

The makers have postponed the release of the film from April to May. However, an official announcement about the release date is not out yet. (ANI)

