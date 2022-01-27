Odd News Roundup: Visitors to Colombian house find world turned upside down after pandemic
Visitors to Colombian house find world turned upside down after pandemic
An upside-down house built in Colombia's Guatavita, a short distance from the capital of Bogota, is capturing the imagination of visitors looking for fun following coronavirus restrictions. Inside the house, which was designed by its Austrian owner Fritz Schall, who lives in Colombia with his family, tourists walk on ceilings where floors would normally be, while furniture is positioned beneath them.
