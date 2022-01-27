Left Menu

Roach returns to West Indies for ODIs in India

PTI | Stjohns | Updated: 27-01-2022 10:45 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 10:38 IST
Roach returns to West Indies for ODIs in India
Kemar Roach Image Credit: Wikipedia

Pacer Kemar Roach has been recalled to the West Indies ODI squad for the three-match series in India beginning February 6.

The ODIs will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 6, 9, and 11.

The T20Is will be played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on February 16, 18, and 20 and the Caribbean squad for that is expected to be announced on Friday.

Besides the experienced Roach, Nkrumah Bonner, a middle-order batsman, and Brandon King, an opener, have been recalled to the squad.

Roach has so far played 92 ODIs with 124 wickets.

Bonner made his ODI debut in Bangladesh a year ago and has so far played three matches, while King has appeared in four matches in this format.

Squad: Kieron Pollard (Captain), Fabian Allen, Nkrumah Bonner, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran, Kemar Roach, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith Hayden Walsh Jr.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January; NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in solar orbit and more

Science News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in solar orbit; English COVID study finds record prevalence in January and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in sola...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January; Exclusive-U.S. funding to WHO fell by 25% during pandemic -document and more

Health News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January;...

 Global
4
Indian cricket fraternity extends Republic Day wishes to people

Indian cricket fraternity extends Republic Day wishes to people

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022