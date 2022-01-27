Left Menu

New Line greelits 'Mortal Kombat' sequel

A sequel to the hit 2021 video game adaptation 'Mortal Kombat' has been greenlit by New Line.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 27-01-2022 17:01 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 17:01 IST
New Line greelits 'Mortal Kombat' sequel
A still from 'Mortal Kombat' (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

A sequel to the hit 2021 video game adaptation 'Mortal Kombat' has been greenlit by New Line. The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that the studio has hired 'Moon Knight' screenwriter Jeremy Slater to pen the script for the sequel of 'Mortal Kombat'.

One of HBO Max's top feature films 'Mortal Kombat' that debuted simultaneously in theatres and on the streamer in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic in April 2021, is based on the seminal 1992 arcade fighting game created by Ed Boon and John Tobias. The action movie centres on a tournament gathering the best fighters on Earth to defend against would-be invaders. The game was previously adapted into a hit 1995 feature and its ill-fated 1997 sequel.

Simon McQuoid directed the 2021 project, which starred Lewis Tan, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, Joe Taslim, Mehcad Brooks, Matilda Kimber, Laura Brent, Tadanobu Asano, Hiroyuki Sanada, Chin Han, Ludi Lin and Max Huang. No director or cast has been announced for the newly announced project yet.

The new 'Mortal Kombat' film continues Slater's relationship with James Wan, who produced the recent 'Mortal Kombat' via his Atomic Monster banner. Wan is also producing Slater's upcoming directorial debut, 'Thread', for Screen Gems. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vikas Ecotech Board approves Debt Reduction Program Phase-II marching towards Zero Debt Regime

Vikas Ecotech Board approves Debt Reduction Program Phase-II marching toward...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in solar orbit; English COVID study finds record prevalence in January and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in sola...

 Global
3
Karnataka govt to establish military school at cost of Rs 180 cr, says Bommai

Karnataka govt to establish military school at cost of Rs 180 cr, says Bomma...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January; NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in solar orbit and more

Science News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022