Dr. Stone Chapter 227: Heroes might face many hurdles in journey to search Why-man

Japanese manga Dr. Stone Chapter 227 is all set to be released on January 30, 2022. Dr. Stone Chapter 227 begins with Senku and his team to spot Why-man. Senku, Stanley, and Kohaku want to ask Why-man the mystery behind the petrification that took place over three thousand years ago.

Kohaku warned everyone several times about the danger of spotting Why-man. So fans are frightened that the same situation might return once again. In case any threat shows up, Stanley will take care of the long-range fighting. The team might face many hurdles and dangers on the moon.

In Dr. Stone Chapter 227, Senku, Stanley, Ryusui and Kohaku will discover Why man on the moon. In the latest chapter, i.e. Dr. Stone Chapter 226, we saw the three heroes land on the moon in search of the truth behind global petrification. Senku, Stanley, and Kohaku proceed and go outside the spaceship.

Ryusui decided to stay in the spaceship and help his partners if anything happens to others. Senku wonders how big the moon is compared to Earth which looks too small like a circle from the Earth. It's really a God's gift that covers a very small percentage of the sky and protects from meteors for ten thousand years back.

Now the space voyagers are about to reach the dark part of the moon where the most advanced communication device is unable to reach and work.

The heroes want to ask Why-man the mystery behind the petrification that took place over three thousand years ago. At the same time, the scientists on the Earth closely monitor what's going on in the spaceship. Xeno and his crew members are continuously following the location of the space shuttle. Chelsea explains how after traveling at 38,000 km/hr for three days straight, the heroes finally reach to the moon.

Will the heroes find Why man in Dr. Stone Chapter 227? The true nature and motives of Why-man are currently unknown. However, their main goal seems to be to keep humanity petrified, as both with Treasure Island later on the Perseus, Why-man attempted to petrify everyone using the Medusa (a device by which people were turned into stone).

Dr. Stone Chapter 227 is the upcoming installment to be released on Sunday. The scan for Dr. Stone Chapter 227 will be out two to three days before the release of the official English version.

Dr. Stone Chapter 227 is scheduled to be released on January 30, 2022. Fans can read the manga chapters online for free from Shonen Jump's official website. The latest chapters are available on VIZ Media & Shueisha's online magazine. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get updates on Japanese manga chapters.

