One Piece Episode 1008 revolves around Nami’s dedication towards captain Luffy

The upcoming installment of the Japanese manga series, One Piece Episode 1008 must begin with the fight between Luffy and Kaido, as fans eagerly await the much-anticipated fight. Meanwhile, the official promo for One Piece Episode 1008 has been released. According to the promo, the upcoming installment will revolve around Nami and her dedication toward his captain, Luffy.

Nami and Usopp are running for their lives, and Tobi Roppo is chasing them by saying "those who are rebelling against Kaidou won't be forgiven" in One Piece Episode 1008.

One Piece Episode 1008 is titled "Nami Surrenders?! Ulti's Fierce Headbutt!" In Episode 227 of One Piece, Queen used his Plague Rounds to turn people into Ice Onis to attack the enemies. But angry Chopper tries to resolve every single person who is turning into an ice demon.

Episode 1007 began with Queen using her Plague Rounds to turn people into Ice Onis to attack the enemies. Chopper is extremely angry and resolves to cure every single person who turned into an ice demon.

Besides, Ohmasa wants to kill himself, as he doesn't want to harm Hyogoro after turning into a demon. However, Hyogoro asks him to wait and keep patience.

Queen continuously launched Excite bullets on the enemies and his men as well. He declared that all the people turning into Ice demons are given only one hour to surrender before they die. However, later Queen releases an antibody that could heal the persons affected by the Plague Rounds. As soon as he handed the antibody to Apoo, he started running and the victims are chasing him for the medicine. Chopper asked Zoro to rescue the medicine from Apoo and divide it to every sufferer.

Meanwhile, in Wano, Oden's followers are fighting against Kaidou. Yamato is busy fighting against Sasaki. One Piece Episode 1008 is set to be released on Sunday, January 30, 2022, at 9:30 AM (JPT) on Fuji TV.

Viewers can follow AnimeLab, Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Netflix to watch all the episodes of the Japanese anime series. Fuji TV is the first to air all the upcoming episodes.

