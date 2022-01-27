Left Menu

'The Masked Singer' season 7 premiere date announced

'The Masked Singer' is all set to return with its seventh season on March 9, 2022.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 27-01-2022 19:07 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 19:07 IST
'The Masked Singer' season 7 premiere date announced
'The Masked Singer' poster (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

'The Masked Singer' is all set to return with its seventh season on March 9, 2022. The show will include a new cast of celebrity competitors who perform in elaborate costumes that conceal their identities.

As per Variety, host Nick Cannon and panellists Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke and Jenny McCarthy will return to the upcoming new season. Last season featured Todrick Hall, Honey Boo Boo and Toni Braxton and was ultimately won by singer Jewel, who performed as the "Queen of Hearts." Moira Ross, Craig Plestis and Nick Cannon serve as executive producers, and Ross also serves as showrunner.

The first episode of the new season will air on March 9 at 8 pm ET. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vikas Ecotech Board approves Debt Reduction Program Phase-II marching towards Zero Debt Regime

Vikas Ecotech Board approves Debt Reduction Program Phase-II marching toward...

 India
2
Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Association

Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Associat...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in solar orbit; English COVID study finds record prevalence in January and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in sola...

 Global
4
Karnataka govt to establish military school at cost of Rs 180 cr, says Bommai

Karnataka govt to establish military school at cost of Rs 180 cr, says Bomma...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022