Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty to reunite for a new film
After working in films like 'Kaante' (2002) and 'Shootout at Lokhandwala' (2007), actors Sanjay Dutt and Suniel Shetty are all set to work again, and that too in a comedy-drama.
After working in films like 'Kaante' (2002) and 'Shootout at Lokhandwala' (2007), actors Sanjay Dutt and Suniel Shetty are all set to work again, and that too in a comedy-drama. This film will be helmed by Samir Karnik.
As per a source, Sanjay and Suniel will be seen playing the role of Punjabis in the upcoming project. Esha Gupta, Zayed Khan, Saurabh Shukla, and Jaaved Jaaferi are also a part of the yet-to-be-titled film. (ANI)
