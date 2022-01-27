Left Menu

Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty to reunite for a new film

After working in films like 'Kaante' (2002) and 'Shootout at Lokhandwala' (2007), actors Sanjay Dutt and Suniel Shetty are all set to work again, and that too in a comedy-drama.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 27-01-2022 19:14 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 19:14 IST
Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty to reunite for a new film
Sanjay Dutt and Suniel Shetty (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After working in films like 'Kaante' (2002) and 'Shootout at Lokhandwala' (2007), actors Sanjay Dutt and Suniel Shetty are all set to work again, and that too in a comedy-drama. This film will be helmed by Samir Karnik.

As per a source, Sanjay and Suniel will be seen playing the role of Punjabis in the upcoming project. Esha Gupta, Zayed Khan, Saurabh Shukla, and Jaaved Jaaferi are also a part of the yet-to-be-titled film. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vikas Ecotech Board approves Debt Reduction Program Phase-II marching towards Zero Debt Regime

Vikas Ecotech Board approves Debt Reduction Program Phase-II marching toward...

 India
2
Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Association

Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Associat...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in solar orbit; English COVID study finds record prevalence in January and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in sola...

 Global
4
Karnataka govt to establish military school at cost of Rs 180 cr, says Bommai

Karnataka govt to establish military school at cost of Rs 180 cr, says Bomma...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022