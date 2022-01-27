Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty to reunite for a new film

After working in films like 'Kaante' (2002) and 'Shootout at Lokhandwala' (2007), actors Sanjay Dutt and Suniel Shetty are all set to work again, and that too in a comedy-drama. This film will be helmed by Samir Karnik.

As per a source, Sanjay and Suniel will be seen playing the role of Punjabis in the upcoming project. Esha Gupta, Zayed Khan, Saurabh Shukla, and Jaaved Jaaferi are also a part of the yet-to-be-titled film. (ANI)

