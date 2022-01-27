Left Menu

After South Indian rituals, Mouni-Suraj tie the knot as per Bengali traditions

After exchanging vows in a Malayali wedding in Goa today morning, Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar just tied the knot as per Bengali traditions.

ANI | Goa (Panaji) | Updated: 27-01-2022 21:13 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 21:13 IST
After South Indian rituals, Mouni-Suraj tie the knot as per Bengali traditions
Mouni Roy with her husband Suraj Nambiar (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After exchanging vows in a Malayali wedding in Goa today morning, Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar just tied the knot as per Bengali traditions. Several pictures and videos have been doing the rounds on the internet, wherein we can see the couple performing wedding rituals in Bengali style. For the unversed, Mouni is a Bengali beauty and Suraj is originally from Bengaluru.

For the special day, Mouni opted for a heavy red lehenga adorned with elaborate gold embroidery. On the other hand, Suraj wore a crisp beige sherwani along with a matching stole. A few hours ago, Mouni took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt post for her husband.

"I found him at last.. Hand in hand, blessed by family and friends , We're married! Need your love and blessing. Love, Suraj and Mouni," she wrote. Several celebrities including Mandira Bedi, Aashka Goradia, and Arjun Bijlani attended Mouni and Suraj's wedding. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vikas Ecotech Board approves Debt Reduction Program Phase-II marching towards Zero Debt Regime

Vikas Ecotech Board approves Debt Reduction Program Phase-II marching toward...

 India
2
Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Association

Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Associat...

 India
3
Karnataka govt to establish military school at cost of Rs 180 cr, says Bommai

Karnataka govt to establish military school at cost of Rs 180 cr, says Bomma...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in solar orbit; English COVID study finds record prevalence in January and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in sola...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022