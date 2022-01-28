Left Menu

Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Ishaan Khatter, others attend Manish Malhotra's get-together

Ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra hosted a get-together on Thursday night, featuring various B-town celebrities including Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, and more.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 28-01-2022 09:23 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 09:23 IST
Pictures shared by Manish Malhotra (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra hosted a get-together on Thursday night, featuring various B-town celebrities including Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, and more. The dinner was attended by the 'Gehraiyaan' team including actors Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Dhairya Karwa, and director Shakun Batra.

Also present in the house was Ananya's rumored boyfriend and actor Ishaan Khatter. Manish also shared another gorgeous group picture featuring him along with actors Sara Ali Khan, Jahnvi Kapoor, and director Karan Johar.

A few days ago, Manish had shared glimpses on social media of another get-together featuring Karan Johar along with Kareena Kapoor Khan and the Arora sisters, Malaika and Amrita. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

