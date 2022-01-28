Left Menu

'The Beatles: Get Back' iconic rooftop concert to release as live album on streaming platforms

53 years after its release, The Beatles iconic rooftop concert 'The Beatles

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 28-01-2022 09:39 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 09:39 IST
'The Beatles: Get Back' iconic rooftop concert to release as live album on streaming platforms
Poster of 'The Beatles: Get Back' (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

53 years after its release, The Beatles iconic rooftop concert 'The Beatles: Get Back' is being made available on streaming platforms. As per People magazine, 'Get Back: The Rooftop Performance' will have the complete 40-minute gig, with new mixes in stereo and Dolby Atmos by Giles Martin and Sam Okell.

The legendary gig that was staged on top of Apple Corps' headquarters in London in 1969 and marked the band's final public performance will be available for streaming at midnight ET on Friday, January 28 on Spotify, Apple Music, and other major streaming platforms. The performance starred John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr.

Here's the tracklist: 1. 'Get Back' (Take 1)2. 'Get Back' (Take 2)3. 'Don't Let Me Down' (Take 1)4. 'I've Got a Feeling' (Take 1)5. 'One After 909'6. 'Dig a Pony'7. 'Jam/God Save The Queen'8. 'I've Got a Feeling' (Take 2)9. 'Don't Let Me Down' (Take 2)10. 'Get Back' (Take 3)

The iconic performance of the January 1969 roof show featured in Peter Jackson's recent documentary, is widely regarded as one of the most famous musical moments of all time. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Association

Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Associat...

 India
2
Water flowed on Mars about a billion years longer than previous estimates: NASA MRO data

Water flowed on Mars about a billion years longer than previous estimates: N...

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Researchers achieve milestone on path toward nuclear fusion energy and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: NY attorney general urges end to Donald Trump's bid to thwart her probe; Most U.S. local governments opt to join $26 billion opioid settlement and more

US Domestic News Roundup: NY attorney general urges end to Donald Trump's bi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022