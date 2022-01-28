Lionsgate Play renews 'Hiccups and Hookups' for season two

Streaming service Lionsgate Play on Friday announced the second season of popular series ''Hiccups and Hookups''.

Starring Lara Dutta and Prateik Babbar, the first season of ''Hiccups and Hookups'' came out in November 2021.

The show tells the story of a family of three and their friends who are modern and don't believe in muzzling their conversations.

Dutta stars in the show as Vasudha, a recently separated single mother, while Babbar played the role of Akhil, her commitment-phobic younger brother.

''Hiccups and Hookups'' also featured Shinnova, who plays Vasudha's daughter Kay, a regular girl who believes in living on her own terms.

Together, the three navigate through the highs and lows of life while they find their groove, together and as individuals.

Dutta said she is happy that viewers were able to relate with her character and her journey in the first season.

''I would like to thank our viewers for all the love they have shown me, and the entire cast. We are all set to return with another entertaining season of Hiccups and Hookups, one with a lot of twists and turns, and frankly, I can’t wait to see how Vasudha’s life shapes up from here,'' the actor said in a statement.

Babbar said, ''We are excited to bring round 2 of Hiccups & Hookups to our fans. This time expect a lot of drama, action and adventure (pun-intended). The first installment was loved and appreciated, and I’m sure the new season will add to the love.'' Rohit Jain, MD Lionsgate South Asia and Networks - Emerging Markets Asia, said the streaming service aims to continue creating local original content that connects with the audiences.

''Hiccups & Hookups brought a mass appeal that translated into fans. 2022 will be massive for Lionsgate Play with original content, and this has just raised the bar,'' he added.

Mrinalini Khanna, VP, Originals, Lionsgate India, noted that season two of any show always poses a challenge and the streaming service intends to rise to the occasion.

''With the incredible cast, the goal for season two is to showcase the deep and funny heart of the show while delivering on the entertainment quotient, and that is the reason we are going to bring season two with a new director, vision and energy,'' she added.

