Shweta Tiwari apologises for her controversial remark, says statement was 'misconstrued'

Popular TV actor Shweta Tiwari has apologised after she received backlash for allegedly hurting religious sentiments with her remark on God.

Her apology comes on the day an FIR was registered against the actor in Bhopal for her statement.

The 41-year-old actor had made the controversial statement in Bhopal on Wednesday during the promotion of her web series ''Show Stopper''. A video of Tiwari's statement has gone viral on social media, in which she purportedly referred to God while speaking about her innerwear. Her co-actors were also present when she made the remark during an interaction with media persons.

The TV star, best known for her role in shows “Kasautii Zindagii Kay” and “Parvarrish”, said her statement was “misconstrued”.

“It has come to my notice that a certain statement of mine referring to a colleague’s previous role has been taken out of context and has been misconstrued. When put in context, one will understand that the statement in reference to ‘Bhagwan’ was in context with Sourabh Raj Jain’s popular role of a deity.

''People associate character names to actors and hence, I used that as an example during my conversation with the media. However, it has been completely misconstrued which is saddening to see,” Tiwari said in a statement issued on Friday.

She said she would never intentionally or unintentionally say or do any anything that would hurt sentiments of people at large.

“I have, however, come to understand that when taken out of context, it has unintentionally hurt feelings of people. Please be assured that it has never been my intention to hurt anyone, with my words or actions. Hence, I would like to humbly apologise for the hurt that my the statement has unintentionally caused to a lot of people,” she added.

Police officials in Bhopal on Friday registered a case against Tiwari for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.

The case was registered following Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra's directions to the city police to investigate her remark and submit a report.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)