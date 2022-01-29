Left Menu

Kanye West, Julia Fox share intimate kiss

The high-profile couple Kanye West and Julia Fox are taking their public display of affection to a new level.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 29-01-2022 10:11 IST | Created: 29-01-2022 10:11 IST
Kanye West, Julia Fox share intimate kiss
Kanye West and Julia Fox (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The high-profile couple Kanye West and Julia Fox are taking their public display of affection to a new level. As per People Magazine, the 'Donda' rapper, 44, and 'Uncut Gems' actor, 31, appeared on photographer Danielle Levitt's Instagram account on Friday, engaged in an open-mouthed kiss.

Fox wore a one-shouldered dress, along with edgy eye makeup, while West donned a black jacket with a grey hoodie and a pair of striking ice blue colour contacts. Other photos in the gallery showed West with his arm around Fox's waist, as well as an image of the pair seated on a banquet alongside other guests.

According to the photo's caption, the pair were at a dinner in Paris, France, with other notable personalities in attendance including rappers Mos Def and Pusha T. Meanwhile, on the work front, West announced new music to premiere next month, in the form of a sequel album to last year's 'Donda'. According to a Thursday post on the 'Gold Digger' singer's Instagram, 'Donda 2' will debut on February 22.

The news comes amid West's highly publicised divorce from Kim Kardashian, the mother of his four children, which began in 2021. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Pfizer, Moderna shots safe during in vitro fertilization; healthy gut bacteria may help prevent long COVID and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Pfizer, Moderna shots safe during in vitro fertilization; healthy gut bacteria may help prevent long COVID and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-Pilots say Qatar Airways monitors and muzzles staff online

EXCLUSIVE-Pilots say Qatar Airways monitors and muzzles staff online

Global
4
Sports News Roundup: NFL-Long-time Steelers QB Roethlisberger announces retirement; Rugby league-Kiwis great Filipaina on ventilator due to kidney failure and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL-Long-time Steelers QB Roethlisberger announces reti...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022