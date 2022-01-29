Left Menu

Grant Gustin nears new deal for 'The Flash' season 9 renewal

'The Flash' fans might have a reason to rejoice as the CW's flagship DC series is headed to a ninth season with Grant Gustin reportedly finalising a new contract to return as the title character.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 29-01-2022 16:47 IST
Grant Gustin in a still from 'The Flash' (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
'The Flash' fans might have a reason to rejoice as the CW's flagship DC series is headed to a ninth season with Grant Gustin reportedly finalising a new contract to return as the title character. As per Deadline, Gustin has agreed to star as the lead for one year from the multi-year deal offered to him for the show from Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television.

The new contract also comes with a sizable raise for the actor whose salary is reportedly near USD 200,000 per episode. Sources also told Deadline that the upcoming season would have 15 episodes with Gustin playing the lead character Savitar. Reports also suggest that this season could be 'The Flash's final chapter.

Deadline says that the decision had to be made before the series had wrapped production on Season 8 to give it a proper end, noting 'The Flash's great legacy at the CW. New episodes of 'The Flash' season 8 will resume airing on March 9 at 8 pm ET. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

