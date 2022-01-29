Left Menu

Kevin Costner to star in and direct Western 'Horizon'

Casting for the film will begin in February.Costner last directed Open Range, starring Robert Duvall and Annette Bening, in 2003.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 29-01-2022 16:57 IST | Created: 29-01-2022 16:57 IST
Hollywood veteran Kevin Costner will be returning to the directing chair with the upcoming movie ''Horizon''.

A period Western film, the project will be Costner's first feature project since 2003's ''Open Range''.

According to The Wrap, ''Horizon'' is a passion project for Costner that has long been in development.

The film, which will start production in August this year, is a saga spanning 15 years both before and after the Civil War expansion and settlement of the American West.

''America’s expansion into the West was one that was fraught with peril and intrigue from the natural elements, to the interactions with the indigenous peoples who lived on the land, and the determination and at many times ruthlessness of those who sought to settle it,” Costner said in a statement. '''Horizon' tells the story of that journey in an honest and forthcoming way, highlighting the points of view and consequences of the characters’ life and death decisions,'' he added.

The 67-year-old actor-director will also produce and finance the film through his Territory Pictures production company. Casting for the film will begin in February.

Costner last directed ''Open Range'', starring Robert Duvall and Annette Bening, in 2003. His directorial credits also include ''The Postman'' (1997) and ''Dances With Wolves'' from 1990, which he produced, directed and starred in.

The movie was nominated for 12 Oscars at the 1991 Academy Awards and won seven, including best picture, best director and best actor for Costner.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

