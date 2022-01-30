Left Menu

'Euphoria' co-stars Hunter Schafer, Dominic Fike fuel romance rumours

Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike, whose characters are involved in a love triangle on 'Euphoria, were spotted holding hands again in West Hollywood, fueling ongoing romance rumours.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 30-01-2022 10:47 IST | Created: 30-01-2022 10:47 IST
'Euphoria' co-stars Hunter Schafer, Dominic Fike fuel romance rumours
Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike, whose characters are involved in a love triangle on 'Euphoria, were spotted holding hands again in West Hollywood, fueling ongoing romance rumours. As per E! News, Hunter, 23, who portrays teen Jules Vaughn on the hit HBO series, rocked an all-black outfit, which included a leather motorcycle jacket over a cropped zip-up hoodie, shorts and semi-sheer tights. She completed the look with tall sneakers.

Dominic, 26, coordinated in a dark ensemble of his own, which included a black tee, unzipped hoodie and black jeans. This is just the latest outing for the stars, who have had media swirling with dating rumours for weeks. On January 16, Hunter and Dominic were photographed holding hands after a night out at West Hollywood hotspot Nice guy restaurant, raising speculation that they are more than just friends. Neither has commented on the status of their relationship.

Dominic joined the 'Euphoria' cast in the show's second season, which premiered on January 9, and portrays the character Elliot, who finds himself in a love triangle with Jules and Rue (Zendaya). Before hanging out with Hunter, the singer-actor dated social media personality Shelby Tangorra and 'Space Force' actor Diana Silvers. Hunter, who back in December stated on Twitter she defines her sexuality as "bi or pan or something," has previously been linked to model Massima Desire, though the two never confirmed a romantic relationship.

'Euphoria' airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on HBO. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
2
NASA's lunar test rover VIPER kicks up sand in third mobility assessment

NASA's lunar test rover VIPER kicks up sand in third mobility assessment

 United States
3
Cybercriminals increasingly utilizing Excel add-in files to spread malware: HP report

Cybercriminals increasingly utilizing Excel add-in files to spread malware: ...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. orders 100 million additional COVID-19 tests to give out; Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. orders 100 million additional COVID-19 tests to gi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022