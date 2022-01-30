NCP MP Amol Kolhe apologises if his role as Nathuram Godse in film hurt people's sentiments

Facing flak for playing Nathuram Godse in a film, NCP MP and actor Dr Amol Kolhe has said he would never support the ideology of Mahatma Gandhi's assassin, and apologised if his role presented only one side and hurt the sentiments of Gandhiji's followers.

Kolhe, who has played the role of Godse in the Hindi movie ''Why I killed Gandhi'', visited the memorial of the Father of the Nation in Alandi near Pune on Saturday to pay homage to him on the eve of his death anniversary.

Talking to reporters after paying tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, Kolhe said, ''The film was shot in 2017. If the role has conveyed only on side- that of Godse- and has hurt the sentiments of many who follow Gandhiji, then I really want to say sorry to those who have been hurt. I have never supported the ideology of Godse and wouldn't support it in future also.'' Kolhe said if the movie has presented only one side, then he would put forth the other side also in another form soon to avoid sending across a wrong message to the public. ''I again want to say that I don't support the character of Nathuram Godse. I played the role of Nathuram in the film, but I will never support his ideology. Mahatma Gandhi's thoughts will never be erased by such a small thing,'' he said.

''There is an attempt to create a vicious atmosphere, so I am visiting the place where Gandhiji's ashes were immersed in the Indrayani river near Alandi and want to say in his words 'Sabko Sanmati De Bhagwan','' the NCP leader said.

Later, in a Twitter post, Kolhe said he was very happy to see the faith and devotion among today's youth towards Mahatma Gandhi. ''This proves the immortality of Mahatma Gandhi's thoughts. His message of truth, non-violence and forgiveness to the world is invaluable to the mankind. I am also a fan of those thoughts,'' he tweeted.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Sunday said in Mumbai that it was up to Kolhe to decide what role he wanted to play as an actor, but he should have understood (what was the role) when the script of the film pertaining to Godse came to him. ''We will never tolerate any attempt to portray Mahatma Gandhi as a villain by trying to project Nathuram Godse as a hero. We have written to (Maharashtra) Chief Minister (Uddhav Thackeray) and Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) that this film should not be screened,'' Patole told reporters after paying tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary.

Patole had on Monday also appealed to CM Thackeray to stop the release of the movie ‘Why I killed Gandhi’ in theatres and OTT platforms on January 30, saying it will strengthen racist tendencies.

