Left Menu

Kunal Kapoor, Naina Bachchan become parents to a baby boy

Actor Kunal Kapoor and his wife Naina Bachchan have been blessed with a baby boy.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 31-01-2022 15:51 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 15:51 IST
Kunal Kapoor, Naina Bachchan become parents to a baby boy
Kunal Kapoor and Naina Bachchan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Kunal Kapoor and his wife Naina Bachchan have been blessed with a baby boy. On Monday, Kunal took to Instagram and shared the good news with his followers.

"To all our well-wishers, Naina and I are overjoyed to share that we have become proud parents to a beautiful baby boy. We thank God for our abundant blessings," he posted. After hearing about the arrival of the newborn, fans and members of the film industry dropped heartfelt wishes for Kunal and Naina.

"Biggest congratulations Kuns n Nains...you are gonna be incredible parents," Sussanne Khan commented. "Love you all," Naina's cousin and Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan wrote.

Kunal and Naina tied the knot in 2015. For the unversed, Naina, an investment banker, is the daughter of Amitabh Bachchan's younger brother Ajitabh and Ramola Bachchan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ALS may now be diagnosed with simple, reliable blood tests: Study

ALS may now be diagnosed with simple, reliable blood tests: Study

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice; Scientists want Britain to back COVID patent waivers and more

Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trial...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice

Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trial...

 Global
4
Study finds Zika vaccine shows better results in preclinical studies

Study finds Zika vaccine shows better results in preclinical studies

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022