Kunal Kapoor, Naina Bachchan become parents to a baby boy

Actor Kunal Kapoor and his wife Naina Bachchan have been blessed with a baby boy. On Monday, Kunal took to Instagram and shared the good news with his followers.

"To all our well-wishers, Naina and I are overjoyed to share that we have become proud parents to a beautiful baby boy. We thank God for our abundant blessings," he posted. After hearing about the arrival of the newborn, fans and members of the film industry dropped heartfelt wishes for Kunal and Naina.

"Biggest congratulations Kuns n Nains...you are gonna be incredible parents," Sussanne Khan commented. "Love you all," Naina's cousin and Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan wrote.

Kunal and Naina tied the knot in 2015. For the unversed, Naina, an investment banker, is the daughter of Amitabh Bachchan's younger brother Ajitabh and Ramola Bachchan. (ANI)

