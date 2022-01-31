Left Menu

Alaya F celebrates two years of ' Jawaani Jaaneman': The film changed my life

Forever grateful for Jawaani Jaaneman, the 24-year-old wrote.The film also starred Kubbra Sait, Chunky Pandey and featured Tabu in an extended cameo.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-01-2022 18:08 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 18:08 IST
Alaya F celebrates two years of ' Jawaani Jaaneman': The film changed my life
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Alaya F on Monday marked two years of her debut film ''Jawaani Jaaneman'' and said it was a blessing to be a part of the comedy drama.

Directed by Nitin Kakkar, the film chronicled the story of a 40-year-old man, played by Saif Ali Khan, whose life turns upside down when he discovers he has a 20-something daughter (Alaya).

The actor, granddaughter of veteran Kabir Bedi and daughter of Pooja Bedi, took to Instagram and posted a video from the film to mark the anniversary.

''The film that changed my whole life turns two. Even two years later, anything related to #JawaaniJaaneman makes me so emotional. What a blessing it was to be a part of this project with the most amazing people. Forever grateful for 'Jawaani Jaaneman,''' the 24-year-old wrote.

The film also starred Kubbra Sait, Chunky Pandey and featured Tabu in an extended cameo. ''Jawaani Jaaneman'' received positive reviews, with many critics praising Alaya's performance. The actor will next be seen in romantic-thriller ''Freddy'', co-starring Kartik Aaryan, and the Hindi remake of Kannada thriller ''U-Turn''. Both the films are backed by Ekta Kapoor.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ALS may now be diagnosed with simple, reliable blood tests: Study

ALS may now be diagnosed with simple, reliable blood tests: Study

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice; Scientists want Britain to back COVID patent waivers and more

Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trial...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice

Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trial...

 Global
4
Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022