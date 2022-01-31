Left Menu

Vicky Kaushal flaunts his new look

Actor Vicky Kaushal on Monday posted a picture of himself flaunting his new look.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 31-01-2022 19:55 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 19:55 IST
Vicky Kaushal flaunts his new look
Vicky Kaushal (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Vicky Kaushal on Monday posted a picture of himself flaunting his new look. He shared the photo with a caption that read, "What next?"

In the image, Vicky can be seen sporting a new hairdo and bearded look. Comments on the post have once again proved that 'Uri:The Surgical Strike' enjoys a huge fan following. "Oh my God. Such a killer look," a social media user commented.

"Hot. Hot," another one wrote. Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky recently wrapped up Laxman Utekar's directorial, in which he will be seen sharing screen space with Sara Ali Khan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ALS may now be diagnosed with simple, reliable blood tests: Study

ALS may now be diagnosed with simple, reliable blood tests: Study

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice; Scientists want Britain to back COVID patent waivers and more

Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trial...

 Global
3
Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan
4
Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice

Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trial...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022