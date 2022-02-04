Netflix Griselda updates: Cast plot, release & everything we know!

After projecting one of the biggest crime dramas 'Narcos: Mexico', Netflix is making a miniseries on the drug traffickers named 'Griselda'. Griselda is focused on Griselda Blanco, the Colombian drug lord widely known as the "Black Widow." Eric Newman and Vergara will be the executive producer and the showrunner of the show. We will find the same creative team as Narcos behind the new series.

Updates on Netflix Griselda

Recently, Netflix released a first look photo of Sofia Vergara as a real-life drug queen pin Griselda Blanco from the upcoming limited series, Griselda. The streamer also revealed 12 newly added cast members, including Vanessa Ferlito (NCIS: New Orleans, 24) and Juliana Aidén Martinez (Prodigal Son, The Blacklist).

The cast also includes Alberto Guerra, Alberto Ammann, Christian Tappan, Diego Trujillo, Paulina Davila, Gabriel Sloyer, Martin Rodriguez, José Zúñiga, Maximiliano Hernández and Julieth Restrepo.

Sofia Vergara opened up about her upcoming role, "whose ruthless but ingenious tactics allowed her to rule a billion-dollar empire years before many of the most notorious male kingpins we know so much about."

She added, "We are thrilled to have found the perfect partners in Eric, Andrés and Netflix to help us bring this story of her life to the screen."

Eric Newman explained that "Griselda Blanco has long been a passion project for Sofia," calling the actress a "brilliant talent."

What is Netflix's Griselda all about?

After working on Narcos: Mexico, Netflix has decided to explore the story with one more cartel queen Griselda Blanco. This time Netflix is coming with a different treatment, ornamenting 'Griselda' with an entire six-episode series based on her life.

Griselda is a limited series inspired by the savvy and ambitious Colombian businesswoman Griselda Blanco, who created one of the most profitable cartels in history.

Griselda Blanco grows up in poverty in Colombia and commits her first murder after being forced into childhood prostitution. She eventually comes to live in the US with her first husband and three sons. She earns money by creating fake passports for cocaine smugglers and moves into the smuggling trade herself.

The official synopsis adds: "A devoted mother, Blanco's lethal blend of charm and unsuspected savagery helped her expertly navigate between family and business, leading her to be widely known as the 'Godmother.'"

A biopic on Griselda Blanco's lifetime, named 'Cocaine Godmother' was premiered in 2018. The film stars Catherine Zeta-Jones as Griselda Blanco, who was known as the Cocaine Godmother.

When could be the release date for Griselda?

Currently, Netflix is yet to reveal a specific release date for Griselda but Netflix life noted it seems Netflix miniseries could drop in late 2022 or early 2023. It's better for us not to predict so soon because we are not confirmed whether the production has started or not.

Let's get little more information on Netflix Griselda before informing you. Till then stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on Netflix miniseries.

Also Read: Will Netflix come with Tiger King Season 4 after Joe Exotic's recent resentence?