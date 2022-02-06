Left Menu

Two-day state mourning for Lata Mangeshkar

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2022 12:22 IST | Created: 06-02-2022 11:37 IST
Two-day state mourning for Lata Mangeshkar
Lata Mangeshkar (Image Source: Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
A two-day ''state mourning'' will be observed on the demise of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, official sources said on Sunday.

Citing a wireless message sent out to state chief secretaries by the Union Home Ministry, they said the national flag will fly at half mast from February 6 to February 7 throughout India.

The central government has decided that as a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, two-day state mourning will be observed from February 6 to February 7 and there will be no official entertainment in this period, they said.

A state funeral will be accorded to her and the date, time and venue will be intimated later.

Mangeshkar, 92, died at a Mumbai hospital on Sunday.

