Two-day state mourning for Lata Mangeshkar

A two-day ''state mourning'' will be observed on the demise of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, official sources said on Sunday.

Citing a wireless message sent out to state chief secretaries by the Union Home Ministry, they said the national flag will fly at half mast from February 6 to February 7 throughout India.

The central government has decided that as a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, two-day state mourning will be observed from February 6 to February 7 and there will be no official entertainment in this period, they said.

A state funeral will be accorded to her and the date, time and venue will be intimated later.

Mangeshkar, 92, died at a Mumbai hospital on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)