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FIVB Grants Provisional Nod to Volleyball Federation of India Amidst Turmoil

The International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) has provisionally recognized the Volleyball Federation of India (VFI) for eight months. It raised concerns over visa delays and pending dues. A steering committee was formed to ensure coordination among stakeholders, safeguarding athletes' interests, and overseeing governance restoration within VFI.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2026 23:43 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 23:43 IST
FIVB Grants Provisional Nod to Volleyball Federation of India Amidst Turmoil
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The International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) has granted provisional recognition to the Volleyball Federation of India (VFI) amidst financial and administrative challenges.

Concerns include the delayed issuance of visas to athletes and pending dues exceeding Rs three crore from private collaborations.

A steering committee has been established to ensure effective coordination between FIVB, IOA, and VFI interim leadership, while maintaining the interests of athletes and continuity in national team programs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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