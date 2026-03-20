FIVB Grants Provisional Nod to Volleyball Federation of India Amidst Turmoil

The International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) has granted provisional recognition to the Volleyball Federation of India (VFI) amidst financial and administrative challenges.

Concerns include the delayed issuance of visas to athletes and pending dues exceeding Rs three crore from private collaborations.

A steering committee has been established to ensure effective coordination between FIVB, IOA, and VFI interim leadership, while maintaining the interests of athletes and continuity in national team programs.

(With inputs from agencies.)