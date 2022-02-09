Robert Pattinson provides rare glimpse into his relationship with ladylove Suki Waterhouse

Actor Robert Pattinson, who is currently awaiting the release of his highly-anticipated film 'The Batman', recently provided a rare glimpse into his relationship with ladylove Suki Waterhouse, including how they handle unwanted attention from fans. E! News obtained quotes of the 'Twilight' star from his recent interview with GQ, where he gave a rare insight into his romantic relationship with the English model.

Although the pair have kept their relationship a private affair since they started dating, it is impossible for them to hide from fans and paps whenever they step out together. Robert shared how his fan encounters have been increasing rapidly since he joined the DC family with the upcoming film 'The Batman'.

During the interview, the 35-year-old actor recalled the time a man came by to fix his boiler and began talking extensively about "what a DC fan he is." Robert recalled the experience, "And I'm sitting there facing the other direction, and my girlfriend just keeps continuing the conversation with him."

As per the quotes obtained by E! News, Robert said although he wanted to avoid the interaction, Suki extended it to tease him by talking 'non-stop' to the obsessive fan. "And I'm looking at her like: Shut the f--k up, Why are you doing this to me? She was very entertaining. Just talking to an obsessive fan," he said adding he laughed off with her way of dealing with the fan.

Robert, who has talked very little about his girlfriend since they were first linked in 2018, kept quiet on how the couple likes to spend their alone time, but he did give some insight on what's definitely not on the itinerary for date night. Though the interview was originally scheduled to take place at the London Zoo, Robert noted, "I was talking to my girlfriend last night and she was, like, 'You know, people don't really like zoos.'"

Calling zoos "very wrong," he said he imagined a "sad bear" trapped inside, walking in circles without people around, before stopping himself from going down the rabbit hole of thought. "I just can't help it," he told the outlet of his tendency to over-think. "I'll do it for every single element, every decision, in my life. What is the worst-case scenario for this decision?"

With zoo dates off the table, the couple has proven their love for movie nights in the past. As per E! News, the couple first sparked romance rumours in July 2018, when they were spotted cosying up together and kissing in the streets of London.

The viral pictures obtained by the outlet showed the couple enjoying a movie night, stepping out of a cinema in Notting Hill after watching 'Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again'. They were also spotted going out on double dates with Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)