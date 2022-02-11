The Curse of Oak Island Season 9 Episode 15: Will final episode solve the 226-year-old mystery?

History Channel's The Curse of Oak Island Season 9 Episode 15 is a highly awaited episode, as the upcoming chapter is going to be the last episode of the treasure hunt series. After this, there would be a year-long wait for a new season of the show. No wonder fans are champing at the bit to watch the season finale to be aired on 15 February 2022.

Here we will discuss what to expect in The Curse of Oak Island Season 9 Episode 15. But before that, let's read a quick recap of the previous episodes.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 ends with the team receiving scientific evidence that there is a massive amount of silver in the Money Pit. The season ends as the first snow of the harsh winter falls on Oak Island.

In Season 9, the Lagina brothers find a cemented area with traces of gold and several other metals. They assume that the world's rarest metals Osmium could be buried in the murky depths of the swamp in Oak Island, off the shore of Nova Scotia, Canada.

Their dreams come true and hard work pays off when the team discovers gold in the Money Pit area. They also find solid evidence of the fact that there could be more objects that are yet to be discovered in that area.

After facing several hurdles, the team continues their journey and research. They find roadblocks, government shutdowns in the swamp area where they wanted to scrutinize. However, the team continues to focus most of their energy on finding the Money Pit, and finally they find more gold, with evidence suggesting the materials are of Spanish origin.

Laginas gradually come closer than ever to solving the 226-year-old mystery. In the meantime, the archeologists come to know that Zena Halpern's templar map is incorrect, while Fred Nolan's observations about an ancient Portuguese presence are correct. All that gives them new hope for their mission.

Following their research, they find evidence of a massive sailing vessel hiding in the swamp that gave them new hopes for their mission. And they start working hard to uncover the swamp's secret. Now the wait is over. In th Curse of Oak Island Season 9 Episode 14, the Lagina brothers and their team started making a big dig.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 9 Episode 15 spoilers

The Curse of Oak Island Season 9 Episode 15 is titled Eyes and Boot in the Ground. According to the official synopsis, while the team starts the big dig to uncover the secret in the swamp, all of sudden they will get another new unexpected scientific evidence of the Knights Templar's theory about the Oak Island mystery.

According to Dr. Lori (Lori Verderame), the appraiser of antiques, collectibles, and fine art: many historians suggest that the Knights Templar story is associated with the famous treasure hunt on Oak Island, Nova Scotia. It is widely held that the Knights Templar went underground after the events of the early 1300s as some believe that the Knights Templar remains in existence today.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 9 is approaching to its conclusion. Will the team solve the 226-year old treasure mystery? Will they reach their goal or going to have more cliffhangers for Season 10? We have to wait few more days to know that.

You can watch The Curse of Oak Island Season 9 Episode 15 on the History Channel at 9 pm ET on February 15, 2022. If you miss the show, you can watch it on the History Channel's official website. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the upcoming episodes.

