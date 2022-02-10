Is ‘The Vampire Diaries’ ever coming back? Here’s everything we know

CW's famous supernatural teen drama The Vampire Diaries aired 171 episodes over eight seasons. Fans were disheartened to know that there is less chance for The Vampire Diaries Season 9.

It was the most-watched series on the network before being supplanted by Arrow. The show received numerous award nominations and won four People's Choice Awards and many Teen Choice Awards. After the pilot episode in 2006, it attracted the largest audience and averaged 3.60 million viewers.

Some fans think the show will not return, as the story has come to its natural conclusion in Season 8. But some fans still believe that CW might come with Season 9 or at least a reboot season, thanks to the popularity of the series.

But it is highly unlikely that The Vampire Diaries Season 9 will ever be made. But we have examples of 'Legacies' and 'The Originals' - the two spin-off series of The Vampire Diaries.

Back in 2017, showrunner and co-creator Julie Plec told Hollywood reporter, "There were a lot of things that went into [the decision to end the series]."

"Some logistics, some contractual, where you were just like, 'OK if this person doesn't come back, is the show still going to be good? What if they do come back, but we don't know until the end?' A lot of that silly stuff you're not supposed to talk about. Logistical stuff," Plec added.

The Vampire Diaries summary

The Vampire Diaries' story follows the life of a girl Elena Gilbert (Nina Dobrev) who lost her parents in a car accident and later falls in love with a vampire named Stefan Salvatore (played by Paul Wesley). The relationship between Stefan and Nina becomes complicated when Stefan's mysterious older brother Damon (Ian Somerhalder) returns with a plan to bring back their past love Katherine Pierce, a vampire who looks exactly like Elena.

The eighth season of The Vampire Diaries ended with the death of Stefan(played by Paul Wesley). Damon (Ian Somerhalder) and Elena (Nina Dobrev) are dead and find peace and she reunites with her parents, John, and Jenna in the afterlife in her form of Peace at the Gilbert family home.

Why there is no chance for The Vampire Diaries Season 9

Everyone's favorite show The Vampire Diaries' most anticipated Season 9 was earlier rumored to be released in March 2021. Unfortunately, the series developer, Julie Plec discredited all rumors related to the making of The Vampire Diaries Season 9. She said that she isn't currently working on any spinoffs but has been positive about anything related to the ninth season moving ahead.

Addressing the fans about the rumor encircling in the internet, he said on Andy Cohen's SiriusXM radio show, "I have not heard anything about a season nine. ... what would happen Stefan and Damon are, you know, Damon has like gray hair, and they're, they have canes like, 'Oh, I got, gotta feed the baby.'"

The Vampire Diaries already had a satisfying run for eight seasons, thus the chance of The Vampire Diaries Season 9 is almost negligible. "Listen, it ran it, it ran a great course. And now it's still living. That's what's so amazing. It's still living," Ian Somerhalder added.

Furthermore, Ian Somerhalder refused to reprise his role as Damon Salvatore saying he would no longer prefer to play the role of a vampire again. Following him, Nina Dobrev also refused to play her role. Although Nina announced earlier in April 2015 that she would leave Vampire Diaries after Season 6, she returned as a voiceover artist in Season 7.

A year after the Vampire Diaries concludes, Paul Wesley told to Us Weekly that he thinks the show ran a little long.

"To be honest with you, the show probably could've ended maybe a year earlier. I felt like we kept it going, but we all knew this was the best possible thing to do," he said on the Watch With Us podcast. "You start to run out of the story, and I think we had told all the story that needed to be told."

Therefore, The Vampire Diaries Season 9 hardly has any chance in the future.

