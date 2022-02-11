Virgin River Season 4: ‘Jack & Mel are going to get married,’ says Sue Tenney

The romantic drama Virgin River is renewed for fourth and fifth seasons in September last year. The filming for Netflix's Virgin River Season 4 is on the way to completion. Alexandra Breckenridge, who is known for playing Mel Monroe, has announced in December that she has completed playing her scene for the fourth season of the drama. The filming has already wrapped up and the series is under post-production. As per Martin Henderson's post on his social media page, the series went for post-production.

If we look at the record, the first two seasons of Virgin River were released just seven months apart, but there was a short gap between the second and the third season. Therefore, we could guess Virgin River Season 4 to release in Q2-Q3 2022 (anywhere between April and July 2022).

Virgin River Season 4 will continue from the end of the third season as the series left fans with questions about the fate of several characters and their relationships.

Before Virgin River Season 4 was renewed, the executive producer Sue Tenney said to TV Insider that it will reveal the name of the father of Mel's baby. She said, "If we have a Season 4, it will be revealed at the end of [it] and it's a driving storyline in [it]."

She added, "I will say if we get to go into a Season 4 that the audience will be genuinely surprised at who's behind all of it."

Martin Henderson explains to TV Insider, "At the drop of a hat, she goes and [uses the embryos she had with] her dead ex-husband. It's rather a quick reaction to Jack's rejection. Jack would have felt that perhaps they could talk about it or that she would maybe give it a couple of weeks before deciding to do that."

Sue Tenney also promises that Jack and Mel are going to get married in Virgin River Season 4. She said, "Eventually, they are going to get married."

Meanwhile a video of Virgin River season 4 has been released on its official Instagram page with a major spoiler that Annette O'Toole could be back in the fourth season.

The video captioned: "'Hope and the ladies… It's a wrap for all on S4!,' shows a glimpse of Annette O'Toole back in town as Hope."

Annette O'Toole was unable to perform in the third season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, except for a few appearances where she participated through video calls. Although after Season 3, it was rumored that Annette O'Toole would return in Virgin River Season 4, but nothing was confirmed officially until the recent Instagram update.

In the third season, Hope (Annette O'Toole) had a brain injury after having a car accident. Thankfully, she was alive and admitted to a hospital. We might see Hope and Muriel (Teryl Rothery) becoming friends in Virgin River Season 4.

Tenney told EW: "The more fun relationship is the one between Muriel and Hope. It starts as very antagonistic...In the slow burn category, you'll see moments coming up that are going to open up that relationship." (Maybe Muriel will show up to take care of Hope as Hope recovers?)

Currently, there is no official release date for Virgin River Season 4. We will keep you updated as soon as we get any information from the series creators. Stay tuned to get more updates!

