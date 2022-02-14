Left Menu

Clerk collapses in courtroom in Thane, dies at hospital

The deceased, Ankush Bhandarkar, was set to retire as the court clerk in June this year. Bhandarkar complained of uneasiness in the courtroom of the district judge, following which he was rushed to a private hospital where he died within hours of admission, they said. The exact cause of the death is not known.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 14-02-2022 22:39 IST | Created: 14-02-2022 22:39 IST
Clerk collapses in courtroom in Thane, dies at hospital
  • Country:
  • India

A 57-year-old clerk collapsed during the Thane district court's proceedings on Monday and later died during treatment at a private hospital, officials said. The deceased, Ankush Bhandarkar, was set to retire as the court clerk in June this year. Bhandarkar complained of uneasiness in the courtroom of the district judge, following which he was rushed to a private hospital where he died within hours of admission, they said. The exact cause of the death is not known.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Central excise and service tax officers association seeks timely promotions, writes to MoS Personnel

Central excise and service tax officers association seeks timely promotions,...

 India
2
Google releases first developer preview for Android 13

Google releases first developer preview for Android 13

 United States
3
Rihanna makes red carpet debut with A$AP Rocky post pregnancy revelation

Rihanna makes red carpet debut with A$AP Rocky post pregnancy revelation

 United States
4
Sleep apnea in pregnancy linked with increased post-delivery risk of hypertension: Study

Sleep apnea in pregnancy linked with increased post-delivery risk of hyperte...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022