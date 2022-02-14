Sex Education Season 4’s team is reportedly getting ready for filming in April!

Sex Education Season 3 was released on September 17, 2021. At the end of the third season, the Moordale High school was about to shut down. But Season 3 ended on multiple cliffhangers, and fans believe the next season will answer most of those questions. Luckily, they didn't have to wait long. Netflix officially renewed Sex education Season 4 just after 3 weeks of the premiere of the third season. Fans are eagerly waiting for the release date of Sex Education Season 4.

During the filming of Season 3, creator Laurie Nunn told the Evening Standard that the COVID protocols on set had made shooting a "slow and painful" process. She added, "Everybody [on set] really had to dig quite deep - there were a lot of emotions swirling around." As the pandemic is not over yet, we shouldn't expect Sex Education Season 4 to release in early 2022,

However, according to Netflix Life, the fourth season's filming is set to commence in April 2022, and it may continue till November 2022.

The release date for Sex Education Season 4 is yet to be revealed. If the production starts in April and continues through November, then and the post-production work takes at least another six months, then fans can expect the series to come in early 2023.

The good news is the Sex Education production team is already preparing for the filming. Lauren Evans, the Casting Director announced a casting call for Sex Education Season 4 on November. In an interview with backstage.com, Lauren Evans said, "We wanted to find an eclectic ensemble that felt fresh and diverse. The auditions were fantastic."

"I would laugh all day even after reading the same scene multiple times, and I resigned myself to covering my face with the script. This was definitely the case with Connor Swindells' audition for Adam. I had met Connor when I auditioned him a few years prior and really liked him but had never seen him do comedy. He was the first person I taped for this role, and it was one of the best tapes I have ever done."

Viewers will see two new characters in Sex Education Season 4. The two newbies are Abbi and Kent. Here's what we know about those characters.

Abbi is described as a young trans woman with "a 90s Winona Ryder vibe who is confident and self-assured in her gender identity. Abbi is the leader of the group and the queen bee of the college" while "Kent is trans-masculine, goofy, forgetful and a great listener. He is Abbi's boyfriend and they are the ultimate power couple." All the other cast are expected to return in Sex education Season 4.

The release date for Sex Education Season 4 is yet to be revealed. We will keep you updated as soon as we get anything new on the comedy series. Till then stay tuned!

